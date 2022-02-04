 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $344,500

Take a look at this lovely home in La Estancia De Tucson! Come inside to discover a delightful open floor plan featuring neutral palette throughout, tile flooring, & backyard access. The kitchen offers ample wood cabinets, SS appliances, granite counters, a pantry, recessed lighting, & an island w/a breakfast bar. This home also has an open den ideal for an office. Have a good night's rest in the primary bedroom w/ plush carpet & a private bathroom w/dual sinks. Enjoy relaxing afternoons in the backyard w/a covered patio & an easy-care landscape. The Community has fantastic amenities for you to indulge. What are you waiting for? Book an appointment today!

