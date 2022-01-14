Looking for a newer home? This fabulous 3 bedroom single-level residence is the one! A captivating open interior made bright & airy by vaulted ceilings, handsome wood look tile floors, ceiling fans, soothing palette, skylights, & stylish light fixtures. The stunning kitchen showcases a plethora of staggered espresso cabinets w/crown moulding, quartz counters, subway tile backsplash, SS appliances, & a center island w/a breakfast bar. Main bedroom boasts soft carpet & a trending barn door that opens to the private bathroom w/dual sinks & a walk-in closet. Spend relaxing afternoons in the easy-care backyard with a covered patio & amazing mountain views all around! Don't just imagine. Make it yours today!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $345,000
