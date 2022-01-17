 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $345,000

Three bedroom two bath home on large lot in Tucson's east side. Home features plenty of room with a living room and a family room. Also has enclosed Arizona room. Wood plank look ceramic tile throughout and an updated kitchen with new appliances. Fresh paint throughout. Home also has a new roof. Very large, naturally landscaped backyard. Near Saguaro National park and Case Natural Resource Park. Also close to lots of shopping, dining and schools.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News