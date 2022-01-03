 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $345,000

This is your chance to own this 3 bed, 3 bath Santa Fe home in Miramonte Community! Conveniently located near shopping, dining, and school. Discover an inviting open floor with a warm palette, wood floors, abundant natural light, and backyard access through the dining area. The kitchen features espresso cabinets, SS appliance, pantry, granite counters, recessed lighting, and peninsula with a breakfast bar. The main bedroom boasts plush carpet, a walk-in closet, & ensuite w/dual sinks. Enjoy a relaxing afternoon in the backyard w/ covered patio, artificial turf, and a gazebo. This property is waiting for you. Book a showing today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News