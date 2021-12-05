 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $345,000

Range priced 345K-360K+. Impeccable Home full of thoughtful upgrades that will thrill new homeowners. 3 bedrooms/2 baths & a spacious den with professional built in cabinets & work stations. Gorgeous 20 inch tile throughout. No carpet! Gourmet Kitchen is stunning with fabulous features: Quartz island, wall to wall cabinets added with glass display, stainless appliances, Locking wine cooler, upgraded cabinetry, Lots of space for storage! Entire home is finely appointed with STUNNING plantation shutters including the back sliding door. Murphy bed built into bedrm 2 & 3rd bedrm also has built in custom shelving for a library feel. Backyard is professionally designed with built in barbeque area, fireplace & beautiful brick paver patio. Garage has workbench, utility sink & Cabinets.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News