3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $345,000

Charming single-story home nestled on a premium corner lot is now on the market! Enter to discover the welcoming great room with cool palette, neutral tile floors, and abundant natural light. Stunning kitchen offers ample cabinetry w/crown moulding, sparkling SS appliances, gleaming granite counters, stylish tile backsplash, and a center island w/a breakfast bar. Perfectly-sized den is ideal for an office! The primary bedroom showcases plush carpet and a private ensuite for added convenience! Host fun gatherings in this delightful backyard w/a relaxing covered patio, synthetic grass landscape, and flagstone patio. Make this gem yours! Call now!

