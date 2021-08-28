 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $345,000

LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION Welcome to Historic Feldmans walking distance to University, Downtown and so much more! Hard to find historic home with beautiful refinished original oak floors, crystal door knobs, solid masonry construction and keeping all its charm but remodeled with all the modern upgrades including granite floors, upgraded appliances, electronic fireplace, ceiling fans and newer cabinetry. Washer and dryer included. Ready for move in! Permit parking on Drachman and open parking on Tyndall or used fenced in area for extra parking if neededOPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 2-6

