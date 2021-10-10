 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $348,000

Seller shall accept or counter offers between 348,000 and 360,000 range pricing. Location, Privacy, & Community Amenities. Spacious town house with front entry opens up to living/dining room & leads to generous sized covered patio. Arizona living inside & out with a spectacular park like view from rear patio. Kitchen features SS appliances & granite counters. Private expansive owners suite with garden tub, separate shower & wall of closets. Property features Anderson windows except sliders. Oversized garage w extra storage & room for workbench. Gas hookup on patio. HOA maintains the grounds. Welcome home.

