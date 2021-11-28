 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,000

Stunning beautiful 2-story, one owner home in Rancho Valencia. Open floorplan, new tile floors,large gourmet kitchen; wonderful bar for seating for the whole family. Extra living area in large loft/living room upstairs. Lovingly cared for; newer upgraded AC, installed in 2017 Amana High Efficiency A/C Units (2 of them) one for upstairs and one for downstairs, 16 SEER and Amana High Efficiency Gas Furnace and Split HVAC system in attic; the units have a 99 year unit replacement warranty and 10 year parts and labor warranty; Smart Touch Screen WIFI Programmable Thermostat; Brand new Tankless hot water heater.

