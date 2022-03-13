 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,000

Beautifully updated and well maintained home in the North Ranch community. Vaulted ceilings welcome you home. Updated kitchen with energy efficient Black Stainless Steel appliances and white cabinets offer a modern, yet warm feel. Cozy fireplace for those cold winter nights will warm your heart and your toes. Dual sinks in the Primary ensuite bathroom. Enjoy evenings in your quiet East facing back yard. Community pool. Solar Lease easily transferable and helps control your energy bills. NO POLY pipes. Community pool, tennis courts and playground. This HOME has it all.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News