3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,000

3 bedroom/ 3 bath, spacious and bright with loads of natural light. Great room open to kitchen and dining. Large granite island/breakfast bar. Stainless appliances, Birch cabinets, recessed lighting, 18'' tile, ceiling fans throughout. Master has large easy access shower, his/hers walk-in closets. Easy care back yard with covered patio and extensive pavers. Convenient location close to grocery, shopping, and restaurants. clean clean clean move in ready.....

