3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,000

This is a GORGEOUS home in Silverado Hills. Energy Efficient Built Home by Canoa. Soaring Ceilings in Great Room. Separate Large Family Room. Spacious Kitchen with Nook. Deck off Master Bedroom with Fabulous Views. The Master Bathroom has a Garden Tub and Separate Shower, Toilet Room, Dual Sinks, and Spacious Closet. Backs Up to Natural Undisturbed Open Space. This is a Very Special Home. Dont Miss Out.

