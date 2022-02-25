 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,000

*Seller will consider offers between $349K-$369K* This is your chance to own a brand new home without the wait! The home was recently finished and has never been occupied. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a den, the home features a split floor plan, many upgrades and beautiful mountain views. Owner's suite has a walk-in closet, dual vanity sinks and an upgraded shower. Bedroom 2 has a large walk-in closet. The home has Energy Star Certified appliances, Low-E windows and other efficiencies. It is turn key, move-in ready and conveniently located in Southeast Tucson.

