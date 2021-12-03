Beautiful New Construction in the heart of town don't miss out on this brand new 3/2 Beauty close to U of A Downtown and I-10. Beautiful finishes Modern touches Roof Tile New Hvac system. Huge yard and wrought iron fencing come see it today. BUYER CANCELLED DUE TO FINANCING
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,900
