 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,900

Beautiful New Construction in the heart of town don't miss out on this brand new 3/2 Beauty close to U of A Downtown and I-10. Beautiful finishes Modern touches Roof Tile New Hvac system. Huge yard and wrought iron fencing come see it today. BUYER CANCELLED DUE TO FINANCING

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News