3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,900

Wait Honey! Stop the car! Your new ranch-style Peridot plan offers an inviting warm kitchen with a granite center island and countertops, walk-in pantry and breakfast nook overlooking a spacious great room with an adjacent covered patio. All appliances included with full price offer! Three generous bedrooms, plus a den. This lovely home offers a beautiful split floor plan owner's suite with a private bath, quartz countertops in both bathroom, oversized walk-in closet, offer plenty of space for rest and relaxation. Other notable features include a central laundry room and a 2-car garage. This home also includes ceiling fans throughout, water softener, reverse osmosis, and faux wood white blinds! Call for your private showing today!

