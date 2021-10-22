Newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story property! Discover the dramatic entry with high ceilings, soothing palette, and handsome upgraded hard wood floors. Spacious open great room, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, & backyard access from the dining area. The chef's kitchen features white cabinets with crown molding, upgraded granite counters, SS appliances, a water softener and pantry. The main retreat boasts soft carpet, walk-in closet, and dual sinks in its ensuite with quarts countertops. Generous size bedrooms, plush carpet, large closets, & pristine baths. Enjoy the charming backyard with synthetic turf and a relaxing covered patio. The garage is insulated with a keyless entry and has even been extended to fit large vehicles. 5 mins from TMC and 10 mins from U of A and UMC!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A golf course on Tucson's northeast side that serves as the centerpiece of a 516-home community was purchased for $1.5 million.
- Updated
Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman who was shot in a road rage incident in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says COVID cases are increasing at the county jail. He says the low vaccination rate among his employees, including corrections officers, is disappointing, "particularly when you're talking about people who are willing to take a bullet for you but they won't take the shot.”
- Updated
A 19-year-old man has been jailed in suspicion of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
- Updated
The gunman in the deadly Amtrak shooting that left a DEA agent dead had bonded out of jail in California where he was facing violent charges.
- Updated
Construction on a marketplace north of Tucson in SaddleBrooke will begin next year.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The University of Arizona will lead the newly launched Precision Aging Network, which aims to recruit 350,000 people to participate in the largest-ever study of normative aging brains.
- Updated
The question of whether a ban on schools adopting mask mandates, and other controversial provisions, belong in budget legislation is strictly a "political question" beyond the reach of judges, Brnovich contends.
- Updated
A minor-injury crash involving a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials closed Interstate 10.
- Updated
Things to do this weekend (Oct. 21-24, 2021) in Tucson, Arizona include Halloween celebrations, spooky events, a carnival, and plenty of opportunities to shop.