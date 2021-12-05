 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,900

Charming burnt adobe home in established east side neighborhood. Remodeled and ready for its new owners. Step foot through the beautiful door to see the new modern touches which include new stylish kitchen with quartz countertops, black stainless appliances, new fixtures and lighting. Both bathrooms have been remodeled and feature crisp clean vanities, countertops, bath fixtures, new tile surrounds and new toilets. Throughtout the home is all new tile flooring, new windows and paint. You will keep cool in the summer with the new HVAC system and ceiling fans and warm in the winter by the new system or the classic brick fireplace in the living room and added energy efficiency with the new windows. Outside is perfect for entertaining with nice pool and large yard. Agent/Owner

