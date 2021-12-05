Charming burnt adobe home in established east side neighborhood. Remodeled and ready for its new owners. Step foot through the beautiful door to see the new modern touches which include new stylish kitchen with quartz countertops, black stainless appliances, new fixtures and lighting. Both bathrooms have been remodeled and feature crisp clean vanities, countertops, bath fixtures, new tile surrounds and new toilets. Throughtout the home is all new tile flooring, new windows and paint. You will keep cool in the summer with the new HVAC system and ceiling fans and warm in the winter by the new system or the classic brick fireplace in the living room and added energy efficiency with the new windows. Outside is perfect for entertaining with nice pool and large yard. Agent/Owner
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A Barrio Viejo home bought and renovated by award-winning actress Diane Keaton has sold for $2.2 million.
- Updated
An off-duty police officer took two women to the ground outside a Tucson restaurant, kneeling on the neck of one. His colleagues investigating the incident made a troubling choice about whom to charge.
- Updated
A man in a motorized wheelchair was shot to death by a Tucson police officer after brandishing a knife outside of a home improvement store.
- Updated
The old SAS Fabric building in central Tucson will be remodeled to house a thrift shop and restaurant.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Residents of a new 2,600-home community on Tucson's southwest side will fund the cost of the roads, utilities and sewer lines.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Two Sam Fox restaurants, Flower Child and Doughbird, will open in Campbell Plaza after Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is demolished.
- Updated
An attorney for a Tucson police officer who fatally shot a man in a wheelchair says the knife-wielding suspect made an employee fear for his life.
- Updated
Things to do this month (December 2021) in Tucson, Arizona include Christmas tree lightings, holiday events, shopping, live music, car shows and more.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
A 33-year-old woman drove off the roadway, striking a guardrail on Tucson's southeast side Tuesday.