Beautiful 2 story home built less than two years ago! This property is nestled in a small quaint subdivision, it boasts privacy and Gorgeous flooring with beautiful granite counter tops! The space is fabulous, all the top of the line upgrades and highly efficient smart home, located near Oracle Shopping centers, north of river in a convenient location to dining, straight shot to UofA, and all the amenities that Tucson has to offer. The views to the south and the west of the property are stunning! No neighbor behind or to the south. Don't let this one slip away!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Some of Tucson's most interesting watering holes are tucked away in backrooms of restaurants, shops and on hotel rooftops.
- Updated
While Tucson is still months away from the official end of the 2021 monsoon season, the city has already received significantly more rain than what 2020's disappointing monsoon season graced us with.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Developers want to build on the success of other shopping centers on Tucson's south side with new apartments and retailers.
- Updated
Tucson Unified School District approved the mask rule one day before classes begin. The district is now the third Arizona school district going against a state law that bans mask mandates at public schools.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A spicy staple in Tucson homes is making a comeback while a near-replica hot sauce has already landed on store shelves.
- Updated
Doug Ducey's office said all options on table on how to deal with noncompliant school districts that require masks on campuses.
- Updated
La Estrella Bakery opened their third location in Barrio Hollywood this weekend. The west-side location was once El Rio Bakery, where La Estrella's founders, the Franco family, got their start making Tucson's favorite pan dulce.
- Updated
Records must be released to the public, including those in the hands of Cyber Ninjas, the private firm hired to do the audit.
- Updated
The second EMT shot in a series of deadly attacks has come forward to release a statement thanking the community for its support.
- Updated
The head-on crash happened early Saturday morning east of Sells.