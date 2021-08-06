 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,900

Beautiful 2 story home built less than two years ago! This property is nestled in a small quaint subdivision, it boasts privacy and Gorgeous flooring with beautiful granite counter tops! The space is fabulous, all the top of the line upgrades and highly efficient smart home, located near Oracle Shopping centers, north of river in a convenient location to dining, straight shot to UofA, and all the amenities that Tucson has to offer. The views to the south and the west of the property are stunning! No neighbor behind or to the south. Don't let this one slip away!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News