Ready to move into, New Carpet and New Paint just bring your furniture. This modern 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is close to everything Shopping, UofA, Hospitals, I-10 Etc. TEP Energy Star rated home with smart thermostat to keep the utility bills down. Great open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas oven/stove. Large bedrooms that have some big walk in closets. Washer and Dryer included. Outside side yard is completely enclosed with gates on both sides and travertine tile throughout, gas stub for BBQ's and outside entertainment, irrigation system for plants as well. Large Living room and Dining area off of open Kitchen. Half Bath downstairs next to pantry off of kitchen on way out to the 2 car garage. Home is attached to unit to the East 940 Lustrum.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000
