3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000

Gorgeous home that is move in ready. Opportunity to move into a new build without wait. 8' doors with high ceilings. Nicely appointed kitchen with granite counter tops, huge island and stainless steel gas appliances. Water softener. All of this completed with energy efficient features. A park near the home and just across the home is an empty lot, no other houses built. Custom titled floors. Carpet in the bedrooms. Has a custom built porch, screened in to protect from bugs and sunlight. Home was purchased new at the end of 2021.