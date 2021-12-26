 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000

Contemporary ranch meets modern elements. This inviting 3bd/2ba home offers unique living spaces with vaulted ceilings, wood and concrete floors. Just steps from the over-sized family room, a gorgeous patio leads to a sparkling pool and private oasis, perfect for year round outdoor living and entertaining. The primary bedroom features it's own quaint patio with built in fireplace. Meticulously landscaped and maintained. Recent upgrades include Solar Panels (assumable loan), new electrical panel, new tankless hot water heater, new furnace, new air conditioning and much more! Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, the Loop, parks and many amenities.$10k roof credit with acceptable offer. Selling AS-IS.Seller will respond to offers by 5pm Dec. 30.

