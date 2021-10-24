Looking for a new place to call home? This former model home has a desirable open floor plan filled with natural light and offers a modern design. High ceilings, wood-plank tile floors, stylish light fixtures, gas fireplace, & soothing palette are features worth mentioning. The updated kitchen is equipped with granite counters, mosaic backsplash, cherry cabinets,Stainless Steel appliances, & an island with breakfast bar. The loft is ideal for a reading nook or playroom. Main bedroom has a walk-in closet & private ensuite with dual sinks & granite counters. Delightful backyard is comprised of a covered patio, artificial grass, & mature trees. Schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A golf course on Tucson's northeast side that serves as the centerpiece of a 516-home community was purchased for $1.5 million.
- Updated
Huckelberry was in stable but critical condition at a hospital after being struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle downtown Saturday morning.
- Updated
Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman who was shot in a road rage incident in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
A 19-year-old man has been jailed in suspicion of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
- Updated
Construction on a marketplace north of Tucson in SaddleBrooke will begin next year.
- Updated
Over 40 large-scale sculptures created by local, national and international artists make up the Tucson Jewish Community Center's sculpture garden.
- Updated
Patrick Martinez is the the second person arrested in the drive-by killing of Ocean Frederick Washington.
- Updated
In a game of 121 total plays, it took just three for the Wildcats to continue to tear a hole in the Pac-12 and Arizona record books for consecutive losses.
- Updated
A man was arrested in the death of a 69-year-old who lived with him after a fight at their home.
- Updated
A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the road rage shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in midtown Tucson.