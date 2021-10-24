 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000

Looking for a new place to call home? This former model home has a desirable open floor plan filled with natural light and offers a modern design. High ceilings, wood-plank tile floors, stylish light fixtures, gas fireplace, & soothing palette are features worth mentioning. The updated kitchen is equipped with granite counters, mosaic backsplash, cherry cabinets,Stainless Steel appliances, & an island with breakfast bar. The loft is ideal for a reading nook or playroom. Main bedroom has a walk-in closet & private ensuite with dual sinks & granite counters. Delightful backyard is comprised of a covered patio, artificial grass, & mature trees. Schedule a showing today!

