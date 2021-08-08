 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000

Home in coveted gated area. Near to all essentials - shopping, fine/casual dining, hiking, biking, golf, more. Oversized corner lot boasts multiple fruit trees (kumquat, citrus, pear, peach), MTN VIEWS, 2 cov. patios, block wall - no neighbors 2 sides. Versatile floor plan w/multiple dining & living areas.Vaulted ceilings & clerestory windows = light and bright. Front & rear wrought iron security door. LR w/gas/wood FPL.! Kitchen has work island & desk area. Primary BR w/walk in closet. Primary bathw/separate garden tub & tiled shower. Lots of storage - kitchen pantry, hall linen, front coat closet. NOPolybutylene, 2 year NEW HVAC system. Newer water heater. Finished garage has site built cabinets. Priced well so that you can afford to update and still have the benefit of market valu

