3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000

Updated and spacious bungalow with some original charming details but also NEW electrical, NEW Plumbing 2 NEW bathrooms, 2 living spaces, NEW kitchen cabinets, countertops, fridge, microwave, oven, eat-in kitchen and formal dining area! Great single family home OR investment rental potential, plenty of parking space inside the gated property. Walking distance (less than 1/2 a mile) to many restaurants, shops, grocery and close to The University of Arizona and Banner Hospital. The backyard has so much potential with an extended patio and mountain views just waiting for your personal touch! Seller will consider offers between $350,000 - $360,000.

