3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $355,000

Location-Location-Location! Close to downtown, the freeway, shopping malls, dining & health care facilities. Wonderful 3 BR home has designer features throughout! Charming courtyard entry, stunning 8' front door, large tiled floor laid diagonally, wood blinds & ceiling fans. Beautiful kitchen features a bay window for breakfast table, granite countertops that continue up the wall as a backsplash, raised bar with seating, undermount sink with pull out faucet, lots of cabinetry, gas range & stainless refrigerator. Spacious greatroom has dining area & a built in nook for the TV and decorative items! Gorgeous backyard - no home behind you- covered patio, extensive brick pavers expand your outdoor living space, decorative rock & beautiful trees. Added Sunscreen shade to master BR ...Continued.

