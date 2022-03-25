 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $355,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $355,000

Gorgeous home that is move in ready. Opportunity to move into a new build without wait. 8' doors with high ceilings. Nicely appointed kitchen with granite counter tops, huge island and stainless steel gas appliances. Water softener. All of this completed with energy efficient features. A park near the home and just across the home is an empty lot, no other houses built. Custom titled floors. Carpet in the bedrooms. Has a custom built porch, screened in to protect from bugs and sunlight. Home was purchased new at the end of 2021.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News