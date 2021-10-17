 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $355,500

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $355,500

Location. Welcome to 9442 E. 29th Street. This wonderful home is tucked away in one of the Eastside's most desirable neighborhoods. Set amongst a variety of custom charming homes within walking distance to the Rolling Hills Executive Golf Club, Parks, Shopping, and Dining. A great Location. Featuring three large well appointed bedrooms plus an office and two updated bathrooms. An open floorplan combines the dining, living, and kitchen areas into one great entertaining space. A bonus living area combined with a large laundry area and extra storage room. The rear yard is filled with lush landscape and features a diving pool complete with diving board for those warm summer days. A separate metal roof gazebo will provide shade. Watch the stars shine at night, see the sunset to the west,

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News