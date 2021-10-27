 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $359,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $359,000

Now launching Centrally located gem with tremendous charm and character. Abundant natural light transforms the space into a bright, stylish retreat. Short walk to Banner University Medical Center and just minutes away from the University of Arizona Campus and Pima Community College. Location is everything here. Timeless wood floors, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliance and soothing fireplace in living area. This sensational home won't last long. Schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News