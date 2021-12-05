Charming Mid-Century Modern vibe in this beautifully upgraded home! Engineered wood flooring, HUGE, gorgeous black and quartz center island, quartz counter tops, tons of storage, black undermount sink, industrial black spray faucet! Huge walk in closet in master, Large laundry room, Very large corner lot, huge covered patio for entertaining! Award-winning schools, close to I-10 for easy access, but no road noise, close to shopping, Luxury outlet mall, etc. *Agents, please see agent remarks
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $359,888
