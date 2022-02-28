 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $359,900

Beautiful home in the North East Tucson neighborhood of Tanque Verde Terrace. This 3/2 has plenty of bright and open space with an updated retro feel. There is a formal dining, large living room and a bonus space that can used as an office or a den. Tons of cabinets in the kitchen that has Corian countertops and a custom pantry. The primary bedroom features two good sized closets and a slider to the back patio. Both back and front yards a beautifully landscaped. The backyard has a small lawn, a storage shed and a side yard that wraps around to a 2 car carport with additional storage closets. Great location near Udall park, close to tons of shopping, restaurants and plenty of outdoor activities for the whole family to enjoy.

