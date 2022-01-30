 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $359,900

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $359,900

Great NW Home close to shopping, schools, I-10 Access, across the street from Park, Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, newer kitchen appliances, washer and dryer and refrigerator stay. Huge great room/game room. New interior paint. Property has Office/guest quarters with own side entrance. Back yard has covered patio with city and mountain views slightly elevated from rear neighborhood. Plenty of parking in front yard and on Massingale's frontage road with room for Travel Trailer or RV parking. Make this great property your next home.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News