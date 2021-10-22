 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $359,999

Gorgeous 3BD 2BA home built in 2019 centrally located within 5 minutes from the university of Arizona. With many upgrades and high end finishes, this home boats a modern open floor plan with stunning wood like ceramic tile, the white kitchen with Quartz countertops. The backyard has endless possibilities with more than enough space to build your own pool, RV space, there is also a storage shed 20X20 with electricity that could easily convert to a guest house in the future. Home is secured with wrought iron fence and motorized door.

