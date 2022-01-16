 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $360,000

Be the proud owner of this gorgeous single-story home! This beauty features wrought-iron front door, fantastic curb appeal on the driveway, 2-car garage, and a meticulous desert landscape. Come inside the spacious living/dining room showcasing wood-look floors, trending palette, recessed lighting throughout, and abundant natural light. Well-sized family room has a cozy fireplace excellent for chilly AZ nights! The stunning kitchen offers a plethora of white cabinets, sparkling SS appliances, subway tile backsplash, granite counters, skylights, and a peninsula w/breakfast bar. Primary bedroom boasts a pristine bathroom w/designer's tile shower and sizable closet. Host fun gatherings in this delightful backyard that comes with a sparkling swimming pool and paver patio under a lovely pergola.

