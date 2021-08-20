Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single-story open floor home that was completed by Richmond American homes in 2019. Backing up to THE LOOP bike path which means no rear neighbors for that extra privacy. In the Vail school district, this home offers a great community for growing families. Granite countertops in the kitchen for easy cleanup. Massive walk-in pantry. Tile throughout with the exception of well-kept carpets in all of the rooms. Home office/multipurpose room with walk-in closet enclosed by beautiful French doors. Double sink in the master bathroom along with another walk-in. Don't worry about the appliances because this home comes with them all. Spacious 2 car extended garage perfect for storage. Gorgeous built backyard with decorative rock pavers and turf.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $360,000
