 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $360,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $360,000

Look no further! This gorgeous single story La Estancia Lennar is better than new. Discover a captivating interior with open floor plan, tile flooring, carpet in all the right places, and abundant natural light. The gorgeous kitchen is equipped with ample wood cabinetry, granite counters, and a large island with breakfast bar. The open den perfect for all your work needs! The primary bedroom features a pristine ensuite with dual sinks, beautifully upgraded frameless glass shower, and a walk-in closet. Both bathroom vanities are granite, and hall bath shower features tile surround as well! Sit back and relax in the serene, fully landscaped backyard, which includes a covered patio & artificial turf. Make this gem yours. Schedule a showing today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News