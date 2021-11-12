 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $360,000

Unique contemporary architectural design in Central Tucson's Park Modern community! 3BR/2.5BA/2car garage, two-story home is Smart/Energy rated w/ bright open floor plan. Kitchen features island w/ granite counters, SS appliances, custom lighting chandelier, modern tile floors and 36in cabinets. Oversized master BR has large walk-in closet, dual vanities & stylish tiled shower w/ glass doors. Other custom features include satin nickel blinds throughout, Jack+Jill bathroom in 2nd master suite, executive height toilets. Private side yard and garage is plumbed for water softener. Convenient location, only minutes away from Downtown, U of A, medical, fitness centers, shopping & dinning.

