3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $360,000

Range Price 360,000-375,000 The home has not been built. The property is on Willard. See current home under construction at 5225 E Bellevue. The Gourmet kitchen opens to the family room and consists of custom cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers, roll out shelves, Granite countertops. Granite Island (with seating for 3) , undermount single bowl sink and spray faucet. All black stainless steel appliances includes: Refrigerator, built in microwave, gas range and dishwasher. Master suite has dual sinks, granite countertops w/ undermount sink, large walk in shower with dual shower heads and tile surround to the ceiling. Two walk in closets. Huge lot fully enclosed with front courtyard, a remote-controlled security gate. front large insulated

