Range Price 360,000-375,000 The home has not been built. The property is on Willard. See current home under construction at 5225 E Bellevue. The Gourmet kitchen opens to the family room and consists of custom cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers, roll out shelves, Granite countertops. Granite Island (with seating for 3) , undermount single bowl sink and spray faucet. All black stainless steel appliances includes: Refrigerator, built in microwave, gas range and dishwasher. Master suite has dual sinks, granite countertops w/ undermount sink, large walk in shower with dual shower heads and tile surround to the ceiling. Two walk in closets. Huge lot fully enclosed with front courtyard, a remote-controlled security gate. front large insulated
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $360,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 16 min to read
People living near Guaymas sewage leaks plagued by vomiting, stomach distress, sore throats, headaches, and stinging or infected eyes.
Baby boomers (like me) aren't just getting old. Some of us are also getting frail. I'm probably a pretty good example. After a lifetime of ess…
- Updated
A state senator has proposed legislation that a pharmacist has no right to refuse to fill a prescription for ivermectin or any other drug, even if the manufacturer doesn't have federal approval for the drug to be used for that condition.
The commercial truck crossed the median and traveled into the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 where it struck a grey pickup truck, killing both occupants.
- Updated
The 6-year-old and a family member were crossing Fort Lowell Road when police say she ran into the eastbound lanes of traffic.
- Updated
Are you good at bargaining on the price of a new car? Under proposed legislation, if you pay less than the MSRP, you would get a permanent tax break from the state on the vehicle license tax.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero gave her State of the City speech Thursday at an awkward moment. It's hard to sustain optimism about the city after two viral videos of local police violence came out.
- Updated
After pausing in 2020, Tucson's holiday favorite Winterhaven Festival of Lights is returning this December 2021.
- Updated
Tucson is home to thousands of artists and makers creating everything from prickly pear jelly to saguaro bolo ties to ornaments for your Christmas tree. Shop local this holiday season and let our artist database get you started.
- Updated
Passenger Kallista Rayanne Segura was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash about 3 a.m. Sunday on Tucson's west side.