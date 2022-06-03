 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $360,000

  Updated

Charming single-story home nestled on a premium corner! Enter to discover the welcoming great room with cool palette, neutral tile floors, and abundant natural light. Stunning kitchen offers ample cabinetry w/crown moulding, sparkling SS appliances, gleaming granite counters, stylish tile backsplash, and a center island w/a breakfast bar. Equipped with a full house water filtration system, water softer and reverse osmosis. The perfectly-sized den is ideal for an office! The primary bedroom showcases plush carpet and a private ensuite for added convenience! Host fun gatherings in this delightful backyard w/a relaxing covered patio, synthetic grass landscape, and flagstone patio. You will feel safe with the 16 CC camera security system. Make this gem yours!

