Range Price 360,000-375,000 The home has not been built. The property is on Willard. The Gourmet kitchen opens to the family room and consists of custom cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers, roll out shelves, Granite countertops. Granite Island (with seating for 3) , undermount single bowl sink and spray faucet. All black stainless steel appliances includes: Refrigerator, built in microwave, gas range and dishwasher. Master suite has dual sinks, granite countertops w/ undermount sink, large walk in shower with dual shower heads and tile surround to the ceiling. Two walk in closets. Huge lot fully enclosed with front courtyard, a remote-controlled security gate. front large insulated
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $360,000
