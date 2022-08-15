 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $360,000

Range Price 360,000-375,000 The home has not been built. The property is on Willard. The Gourmet kitchen opens to the family room and consists of custom cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers, roll out shelves, Granite countertops. Granite Island (with seating for 3) , undermount single bowl sink and spray faucet. All black stainless steel appliances includes: Refrigerator, built in microwave, gas range and dishwasher. Master suite has dual sinks, granite countertops w/ undermount sink, large walk in shower with dual shower heads and tile surround to the ceiling. Two walk in closets. Huge lot fully enclosed with front courtyard, a remote-controlled security gate. front large insulated

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Requiem for a saguaro named Strong-Arm

Requiem for a saguaro named Strong-Arm

For Star subscribers: Neighbors and regulars of Tortolita Preserve in Marana are mourning the loss of a giant saguaro known as Strong-Arm, which might have sprouted around the time of Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration. 

Tucson's roaming bear captured

Tucson's roaming bear captured

First spotted on Wednesday exploring the yard of a home on Tucson's northwest side, the young bear eluded capture until Saturday evening.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News