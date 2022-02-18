 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $365,000

Why wait for a new build when you can have a newer home w/ all the finishing touches. Stunning 2-story with tons of upgrades is now on the market! Captivating interior boasts a welcoming great room w/trending palette, handsome wood-look tile floors, huge windows allowing natural light in, & recessed lighting throughout that flows w/ modern sophistication. Chef's fully equipped kitchen offers a plethora of white cabinets, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, SS appliances, and a center island w/ breakfast bar. Well-sized loft is ideal for family TV area & sizable den for study/work needs! End a busy day in the main bedroom showcasing soft carpet, pristine bathroom w/dual sinks, & a walk-in closet. Gather your loved ones in this delightful backyard that has a relaxing covered patio!

