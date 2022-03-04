 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $365,000

Welcome home to your 2019- built Meritage home. The heart of the home is a large, open great room and an upscale kitchen with a huge island and granite countertops. A flex room can operate as a home office, bonus room, or could easily be walled off for a fourth bedroom - as the room already has a closet. The primary suite location provides ultimate quiet and privacy and boasts a large walk-in closet. The backyard is beautifully landscaped with pavers and a pergola and the home backs to a wash. Located in the highly desirable La Estancia community where you will love the great selection of schools available within the award-winning Vail School District. La Estancia has direct access to 'The Loop', an interconnected system of more than 120 miles of paved pathways and bike lanes, as wel

