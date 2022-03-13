* Covered patio * Smart thermostat * Split-bedroom layout * Dual-sink vanity at primary bath * Walk-in closet at primary bedroom * ENERGY STAR certified homes tested and verified by third-party inspector
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $368,990
