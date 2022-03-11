 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $369,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $369,000

Centrally located in the Park Modern community! This home is immaculate! Bright, open kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances and a large island. Great room with a half bath downstairs features engineered wood laminate flooring. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and laundry upstairs. Many upgrades throughout! All appliances stay. Private side yard with corrugated metal fencing and paver patio. Soft water system included. This is an energy efficient and smart technology home. Convenient location, only minutes away from downtown, the U of A, shopping & dining.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News