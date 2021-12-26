This desert oasis on almost an acre lot is a rare find! Complete interior rebuild in 2015 with new plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roof, windows, flooring, appliances, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and more. Freshly painted interior and exterior. New pool pump and filter in 2021. Includes radio/intercom system and pre-wired for alarm, cable, internet. Enjoy mountain views from this spacious, private lot and relax in the amazing pool and spa area. Perfect for entertaining and star gazing. Make this beautiful property your home.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $369,000
