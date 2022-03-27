 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $370,000

Pride of ownership is shown in this charming 3 bed, 2 bath property nestled on a peaceful cul-de-sac w/fantastic mountain views! Inside, you will find a welcoming living/dining area offering trending tile floors & soothing palette throughout. Discover the bright great room showcasing skylights, back patio access, & a cozy fireplace ideal for keeping you warm on chilly evenings. The immaculate kitchen boasts ample wood cabinetry, recessed & pendant lighting, & a peninsula with a breakfast bar. Main bedroom features a private bathroom with dual sinks & a walk-in closet. Host fun gatherings in the wonderful backyard with covered patio, a firepit, sparkling blue pool, a lovely gazebo, & plenty of space for relaxing! You must see it! Book a tour today!

