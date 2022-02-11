 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $370,000

Like new and barely lived in this La Estancia Lennar Molino model located on corner lot. Featuring 3 bedrooms, a den and 2 full baths. Generous, open great room plan opens onto covered patio and pool-size yard. Kitchen with all appliances included, plus granite island with counter height breakfast bar. The primary bedroom features a pristine ensuite with dual sinks, beautifully upgraded frameless glass shower, and a walk-in closet. Granite counters in both baths. Tile flooring throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Access to sports fields, parks, playgrounds, picnic areas, our community pool and splash pad, and easy access to more than 120 miles of bike path known as The Loop.

