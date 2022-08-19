3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $374,900

Welcome home to this brand new energy savings home located in Central Tucson. Your new home offers 3 bedroom two and half baths plus a loft area. First floor is open with living room, dining are and kitchen with large island and an extra large pantry. Home is energy certified and also includes new ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Nice two car garage with epoxy coated floors. All of this beautiful home and a great location. Close to dining, downtown and The University of Arizona.Agent/Owner