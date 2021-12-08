Loads of character & charm in this historic house and guest house/studio across the street from the University of Arizona; utilities separately metered for great income opportunity. Open floor plan has living/dining rm w/craftsman brick fireplace, high ceilings, original trim around windows & doors, original craftsman doors, picture window for bountiful natural light, & handsome hardwood floors. Urban kitchen showcases ample white cabinetry, sparkling SS appliances, subway tile backsplash, stylish tile floors, & lots of counter space for your cooking needs. The large main bedroom offers pristine bathroom and a walk-in closet. Another bedroom also has private bath & a sizable closet. PLUS!! Well-sized basement accessible from the outside that you can turn into storage and/or workshop!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 16 min to read
People living near Guaymas sewage leaks plagued by vomiting, stomach distress, sore throats, headaches, and stinging or infected eyes.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A Barrio Viejo home bought and renovated by award-winning actress Diane Keaton has sold for $2.2 million.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Two Sam Fox restaurants, Flower Child and Doughbird, will open in Campbell Plaza after Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is demolished.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Residents of a new 2,600-home community on Tucson's southwest side will fund the cost of the roads, utilities and sewer lines.
Baby boomers (like me) aren't just getting old. Some of us are also getting frail. I'm probably a pretty good example. After a lifetime of ess…
- Updated
An attorney for a Tucson police officer who fatally shot a man in a wheelchair says the knife-wielding suspect made an employee fear for his life.
- Updated
Things to do this month (December 2021) in Tucson, Arizona include Christmas tree lightings, holiday events, shopping, live music, car shows and more.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero gave her State of the City speech Thursday at an awkward moment. It's hard to sustain optimism about the city after two viral videos of local police violence came out.
- Updated
A man in a motorized wheelchair was shot to death by a Tucson police officer after brandishing a knife outside of a home improvement store.
- Updated
An off-duty police officer took two women to the ground outside a Tucson restaurant, kneeling on the neck of one. His colleagues investigating the incident made a troubling choice about whom to charge.