3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $375,000

Loads of character & charm in this historic house and guest house/studio across the street from the University of Arizona; utilities separately metered for great income opportunity. Open floor plan has living/dining rm w/craftsman brick fireplace, high ceilings, original trim around windows & doors, original craftsman doors, picture window for bountiful natural light, & handsome hardwood floors. Urban kitchen showcases ample white cabinetry, sparkling SS appliances, subway tile backsplash, stylish tile floors, & lots of counter space for your cooking needs. The large main bedroom offers pristine bathroom and a walk-in closet. Another bedroom also has private bath & a sizable closet. PLUS!! Well-sized basement accessible from the outside that you can turn into storage and/or workshop!

