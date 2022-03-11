 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $375,000

Better than new home in the highly desirable community of La Estancia. This 3 bed, 2 bath with bonus teen room is situated on a lot that backs up to Julian Wash and has great mountain views. Master bedroom has 2 large walk-in closets with plenty of storage. Both bathrooms have double sinks. Garage is fully Insulated and has 8ft garage door, belt drive opener and extra storage space. Gas stub at back patio, soft water loop and reverse osmosis pre-plum. Large laundry room with sink and additional shelves for storage. Ceiling fans with remotes in all rooms. Upgraded stainless steel kitchen appliances, white cabinets w/ 42 inch uppers. Granite countertops throughout, Come check out your new home today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News