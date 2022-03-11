Better than new home in the highly desirable community of La Estancia. This 3 bed, 2 bath with bonus teen room is situated on a lot that backs up to Julian Wash and has great mountain views. Master bedroom has 2 large walk-in closets with plenty of storage. Both bathrooms have double sinks. Garage is fully Insulated and has 8ft garage door, belt drive opener and extra storage space. Gas stub at back patio, soft water loop and reverse osmosis pre-plum. Large laundry room with sink and additional shelves for storage. Ceiling fans with remotes in all rooms. Upgraded stainless steel kitchen appliances, white cabinets w/ 42 inch uppers. Granite countertops throughout, Come check out your new home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $375,000
