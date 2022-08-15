3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $375,000

Own this beautiful 40+ acre Ranch in the foothills of Kitt Peak and the Coyote Mountains Wilderness Area in Hayhook Ranch Tucson. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers seclusion, and sweeping views of the surrounding mountain ranges. The 40 acres were once split, offering 2 separate private wells & septic tanks. Complete with horse facilities and plumbed water to the troughs. Inside the home, enjoy peace of mind with all new appliances, new roof with warranty, new water heater, new AC, new pipes, new flooring, new paint.. and more to list. Bring your horses, livestock, and all your toys as there is no HOA. The property is fully fenced and gated. The drive is worth it! Make it your Home Sweet Ranch Home!